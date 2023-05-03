Attracting and retaining contact centre talent continues to be a challenge for industry leaders. However, companies are adapting and developing new strategies to attract ‘hidden talent’ from outside of our industry and creating rewarding career opportunities.
Workforce experts, Reed Talent Solutions, explored new approaches to attracting, preparing, training and deploying new people into the industry, whilst ensuring that brands can create new-joiner stickiness and long-term career progression. With Jack Guest, Team Manager at Sykes Holiday Cottages Group, Naveed Hussain, Team Manager at Specsavers, Leanne Ebanks, TSAR Advisor at Vodafone and Louise Reed, Solutions Director at Reed Talent Solutions.
We explored:
- How the Government’s recent ‘back to work budget’ could help bring hidden talent into contact centres.
- Reed’s latest survey exploring what candidates are really looking for and how this can help us change our approaches.
- Effective recruitment practices to help more people get into a career in a contact centre.
- How do you allow candidates to ‘try before they buy’, creating stickiness and lowering new starter attrition?