The role of the advisor has changed. We’ve all seen the shift to dealing with more complex queries.

This means that colleagues need to be better equipped to have those conversations. As well as having access to the right information, being trained and supported, and using technology to enhance the customer experience, they need to be equipped emotionally to handle these interactions to avoid rising stress levels.

During this one-hour online seminar, we explored:

Managing workplace stress through wellbeing Retaining colleagues through support and coaching How technology can help or harm the employee experience

With our fantastic panel of experts:

Catherine Lindsay, Operations Director at Newcastle Strategic Solutions

Stephanie Gowans, Connected Wellbeing Team at EE, BT and Plusnet

Guy Thomson, Head of Planning Solutions, Webhelp

Ed Creasey, Director of Pre Sales at Calabrio

Download the Workforce Wellbeing Recovery Toolkit Ed mentions here.