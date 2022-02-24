As organisations seek to harness the power of data to improve business and customer outcomes, the contact centre is growing in prominence thanks to the volume and richness of information that it houses.

Data collected in the contact centre not only drive operational performance but power decision-making elsewhere in the organisation, thereby elevating the contact centre from an operational function to a strategic game changer.

So, how well are organisations using their data to drive customer contact strategies, to support their operational decision making and to engage other leaders in the business?

Stephen Yap, CCMA Research Director, revealed our latest research exploring the use of contact centre data, kindly supported by Webhelp. Having talked to contact centre leaders across the UK, Stephen shared how far contact centres are on their journey to harnessing data, the challenges that need to be overcome and how the data is being used to drive both operational and strategic business performance, and much more.

We invited Anita Yandell Jones, Director of Service & Operations at Ecotricity, Chris Bryson, Managing Director of Global Analytics at Webhelp and Scott Logie Customer Engagement Director, REaD Group Ltd and Chair of the Customer Engagement Committee for the Data and Marketing Association to discuss what the findings mean for the contact centre industry.