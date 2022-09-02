We live in a world with many distractions around us, including when we are working. And for those working on the front line in a contact centre, these distractions can have an impact on the quality of the conversation. Ultimately, not only can this influence productivity and the customer experience but it can also have an impact on the wellbeing of advisors.

What factors are important in the physical environment to support the customer experience and advisor wellbeing? From being comfortable with the right desk and chair, to having technology that can enhance both the colleague and customer conversation, we discussed what’s important and whether working at home or in the office is healthier for front line advisors.

Building on IRIS’ recent research paper, our Research Director, Stephen Yap, hosted a unique and interactive one-hour online seminar debating why the physical environment is such an important factor for supporting advisors and what contact centre leaders can do to help.

We invited journalist. broadcaster, and best-selling author of WFH: How to Build a Career You Love When You’re Not in the Office, Harriet Minter, Jo Regan-Iles, Chief People Officer at Ventrica and Tom Darnell, Chief Operating Officer at IRIS to join Stephen to discuss this.