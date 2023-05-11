ChatGPT has taken the world by storm. It is billed as the most disruptive technology to impact business in quite some time, and we are already seeing its implementation in the contact centre industry.

With the help from experts from Microsoft, Sabio and EvaluAgent, we explored what it is and how it can be deployed to improve customer and colleague experiences to deliver greater business success.

Hear what’s possible and watch the online debate with Microsoft’s Strategy Director Seb Reeve, Sabio’s Head of APAC Professional Services Phil Jordan and EvaluAgent’s Product Manager, Matt Jones.