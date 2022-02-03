Contact centre efficiency is the name of the game when you’re faced with doing more with less.
Watch our online seminar where we debate what the most effective ways are to increase efficiency in your operation, from equipping advisors with knowledge and training to using AI and automation to improve workflows.
We invited a panel of experts to debate what has worked for other contact centre operations and to discover a host of ideas and techniques for you to test:
- Lisa Range, Head of Acquiring Inbound and Operational Support, Barclaycard
- Ray Biggs, Partner & Head of Customer Contact, Operations at John Lewis & Partners
- Martin Stevenson, Director EMEA, CMT at Blue Prism