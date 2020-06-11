For many managers and organisations, this pandemic has brought new challenges in how to manage staff – including furloughing, remote working, annual leave, redundancies and important areas of people management.

During this online seminar we talk with Kate Palmer, Associate Director of Advisory at global employment law consultancy Peninsula, covering the following areas of HR and employment law which are relevant during the Covid-19 outbreak:

– How COVID-19 has changed the world of work and what are the biggest challenges facing organisations and HR

– Preparing for a return to work

– Keeping staff motivated and engaged while home working