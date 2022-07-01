Overcoming barriers to innovation

Everyone talks about innovation in the contact centre, but what exactly is this? What are the benefits of innovation in the contact centre? How innovative are we really? What are the ways in which innovation can be accelerated, and what gets in the way? Who is responsible for innovation, and who should be involved?

Watch as answers to these burning questions were revealed by our Research Director, Stephen Yap, who unveiled our latest research on this hottest of topics and debated the findings live with:

  • Kate O’Loughlin, Organizational Effectiveness Manager at British Gas,
  • Tracy Sheldon, Head of Continuous Improvement at Ageas UK,
  • Alan Mullen, Customer Services Manager at Superdry and
  • Ash Hallett, Director of Sales UK & EMEA at UJET. 

The research report, Breaking barriers and accelerating innovation in the contact centre, can be downloaded here. 

