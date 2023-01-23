Improving the customer experience has been reported as the #1 priority for contact centre leaders in 2023 by our members. The key to delivering higher customer satisfaction and loyalty is speed of resolution, and automation can really help to achieve this.

Digitalising customer contact channels has exposed process gaps and disconnected customer experiences. This is largely due to CRM applications that were implemented solely to automate individual processes. Application leaders are now addressing these gaps by reviewing CRM systems in the context of CX and introducing Process Automation technology, including Robotic Process Automation (RPA). This streamlines their internal operation and assists frontline colleagues, while improving the customer experience.

We teamed up with Netcall to find out how Process Automation can impact colleagues and customers. We explored use cases in different sectors, aimed at inspiring contact centre leaders to consider where and how an operation could benefit from automation.

Joining Leigh Hopwood, CEO at the CCMA, was Richard Farrell, CIO at Netcall and a panel of contact centre leaders including Nerys Corfield, Phil Quickenden, Head of Customer & Registration Services at the London Borough of Camden and Atif Rashid, Solutions Director | Transformation, Gobeyond Partners.