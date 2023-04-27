Attracting and retaining contact centre talent continues to be a challenge for industry leaders. However, companies are adapting and developing new strategies to attract ‘hidden talent’ from outside of our industry and creating rewarding career opportunities.

Workforce experts, Reed Talent Solutions, explored new approaches to attracting, preparing, training and deploying new people into the industry, whilst ensuring that brands can create new-joiner stickiness and long-term career progression. With Jack Guest, Team Manager at Sykes Holiday Cottages Group, Naveed Hussain, Team Manager at Specsavers, Leanne Ebanks, TSAR Advisor at Vodafone and Louise Reed, Solutions Director at Reed Talent Solutions.

We explored: