The solutions and technology landscape has been described as a ‘minefield’ with many competing vendors and voices. The pace of technology evolution continues to accelerate, and contact centre operations are continually evolving to meet colleague and customer needs. With buying and implementation cycles spanning several months, even years, the challenge is to invest in the right technology, with the right partner, to solve a moving problem.

According to McKinsey and Company, 70% of transformations fail. How can contact centre technology vendors and buyers work together to maximise their chances of success?

We undertook research to explore this challenge from the contact centre leaders perspective. Stephen Yap uncovers the technology priorities and strategies for 2023 and beyond, and discusses with Samantha Gallimore, Customer Care Product Lead at The Very Group, Helen Davies, Head of Customer Services at Vp Groundforce and Paul Wood, Senior Business Development Consultant at Route 101 on how best to navigate the technologies available and what it takes to create a partnership that can deliver success.