How Knowledge Management supports your changing operation



We Asked the Experts about how knowledge management can support a changing contact centre operation now that it is an essential approach for adapting to the new world.

The world has changed, and the conversations your advisors are having with customers are quite different. Your operation has probably adapted too which means that advisors need to be kept up to date with changes in processes and policies. This change is likely to continue as we all adjust to a new way of doing things.

Knowledge management is now essential. It can help your advisors find and share the information needed to answer both customer enquiries, and questions they may have themselves. You can be sure that the answers are consistent, up to date, and easily accessible.

For this event we were joined by industry expert John Bousfield from Verint, the Customer Engagement Company, and Paul Beilby, responsible for Knowledge Management at Equiniti (providers of financial and administration services).

Paul shared his experiences whilst John shared his best practice guidance and stories from other contact centre operations. You can read more Verint customer stories here, including BMW and Utility Warehouse.

As well as watch the recording you can also view the Questions and Answers here.