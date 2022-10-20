Digital experiences are the future. The voice channel remains the dominant channel, but with growing demand and more sophisticated technology available, getting the digital advisor experience right is critical for both customer experience and business success.

With contact centre operations increasingly facing customers that are short of time, frustrated and under pressure themselves, what can be done to transform the employee experience, to give them the tools to deliver service excellence?

During this one-hour online seminar, we explored what a digital advisor experience looks like and the critical success factors in adopting it. Leigh Hopwood, CEO at the CCMA, spoke with Andy Cook, Head of Customer & People Success, AXA Health, Jen Turner, Operations Director, Markerstudy Broking and Stephen Kennedy, Director of Solutions, eGain about their approaches and the lessons they have learnt.