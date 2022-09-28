Innovation isn’t just about technology. Innovation is about your approach, your mindset and enabling change. During a financial downturn, creative innovation is critical to the survivability of your organisation. Finding distinctive ways to do things differently can make a difference to the service you deliver, the volume of sales you achieve and ultimately the performance of your contact centre operation.

During this highly interactive session, Leigh Hopwood, CEO at the CCMA, discussed what it takes to have a culture for innovation with our panel of experts:

Belinda Gannaway, Employee Experience Coach, Trainer and Author

Rodney Assock, Culture and Corporate Social Responsibility Director at LV=

Ash Hallett, Vice President UK&I Northern Europe at UJET.CX

Where do the ideas come from? Who champions change? Is your operation open to innovation? Watch to find out more.