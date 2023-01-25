Colleague wellbeing has been in the spotlight for some time but it has never been more important than now, with recruitment and attrition more challenging than ever.

Against this backdrop, we asked Sabio to support our inaugural study into colleague wellbeing. What are the causes of workplace stress and burnout? Just how endemic are these stressors? What’s the impact of the rising cost of living? How should contact centre leaders provide support?

Watch our Research Director, Stephen Yap, as he reveals answers to these burning questions based on wide-ranging research. Stephen then hosts a discussion about what the findings mean for our industry, and what we can learn from them with: