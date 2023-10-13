Fraud via the contact centre is rising. It’s no surprise given the financial strains on the public. However, it has a massive impact on the contact centre operation; the cost to handle it, the emotional turmoil for frontline colleagues dealing with fraudulent contact, and more.

Given the current situation, we have conducted research to understand how common fraud is from the consumers perspective. We explored what the consumers view is on protecting their accounts and the impact that the processes organisations put in place have on the customer experience.

Stephen Yap, Research Director at CCMA, revealed the findings from both consumer research and Focus Groups. To discuss these findings in more detail, Stephen was joined by Nick Edge, Head of Fraud – Technology at Likewize, Craig McKeever, Fraud Analyst at Optimus Cards UK and Matthew Addison, CRO at Smartnumbers.