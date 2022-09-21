What is the health of your contact centre operation? Are you fighting fit and ready for the challenges ahead? As an industry we have never experienced such demanding situations with customers contacting us more often than ever before, whilst we grapple with the need to support colleagues better than ever.

Some organisations have spent the summer preparing for an unpredictable and extraordinary Winter using data, analyst predictions and limitations to make sure the operation is ready to deal with whatever it is thrown. Are you really ready to support your colleagues dealing with increasing volumes of vulnerable customers, whilst they too may be vulnerable?

Using the latest research from Calabrio, their Director of Pre-Sales, Ed Creasey, hosted a panel debate to explore what those very real challenges are and how the industry has prepared itself with industry experts:

Ann O’Flynn, Head of Information and Support at Macmillan Cancer Support

Nicola Jones, Performance & Resourcing Manager from Force Contact, Command & Control Department at Sussex Police

Graeme Meikle, WFM Consultant, Calabrio