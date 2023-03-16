Recruitment continues to be a challenge in 2023, so the spotlight is on retention. There are many strategies that contact centre leaders can use to keep frontline colleagues. One that is leading the way is the provision of continuous learning and development.

When new recruits are onboarded, they are provided with robust and in-depth induction programmes to enable them to hit the ground running as quickly as possible. Continuing to invest in their learning is critical to enable them to build their confidence and to handle calls efficiently and effectively. Identifying their learning needs requires you to monitor their KPIs and listen to how to engage with customers.

This is where quality assurance can really help. Using automated QA, with the help of AI (artificial intelligence), it is possible to identify where the frontline needs help, and team leaders can focus on providing that help.

Watch this one hour online seminar where we heard the findings from some research Evaluagent had conducted looking at what frontline colleagues need to be successful in their roles. Co-Founder of Evaluagent, Michelle Dinsmore, then spoke with Lisa Beeching, Head of Supplier Management and Quality Assurance, First Central, about the approach they have taken before opening up the debate with Lee Bennington, Learning and Development Manager – Contact Centre at Specsavers to explore how organisations are increasing advisor engagement through providing opportunities to learn and how quality has moved on with the help of the latest technology.