Can you help get the voice of the contact centre industry heard? Please take the survey.

As you know we’ve been working closely with the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy this year and we have become a conduit between the contact centre industry and Government.

As a result, we have been working with officials in the Department of Business’ Professional Business team to create a survey to gather information about the impact of COVID-19 on contact centres.

The data produced from this survey will help deliver accurate and quantified information and is a golden opportunity for us to inform the Government of the industry’s challenges and priorities for the future. Here at the CCMA we will analyse the results and share them with you to give you valuable insight into the impact and future thinking.

This survey has been specifically designed to address Government information needs and will provide an important evidence base to influence the development of Government policy with regard to our industry.

If you’re a contact centre leader, please take a moment to complete the survey until it closes on 31 July 2020.