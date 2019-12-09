Ventrica is a multiple award-winning, outsourced contact centre business and CX change partner that delivers omnichannel and multilingual customer service for blue-chip brands, listed at #63 on the 2018 Sunday Times Fast Track 100. Continual investment in globally leading technology allows Ventrica to provide a truly omnichannel customer experience that encompasses calls, email management, web chat, asynchronous messaging and social media into one integrated and unified solution.

The company is headquartered in Southend where it operates from spacious, hi-tech and modern offices, placing significant emphasis on the comfort and well-being of its staff. Ventrica shares the same passion about its customers’ business as it does for its own and continually strives for quality and consistency of service delivery.

Ventrica has significant experience of providing customer management and sales across an array of industries, including, Retail, Insurance, Finance, Health, Transport, Real Estate, Leisure, Fintech, Hospitality, Construction and Publishing. Ventrica is well-known for its eCommerce expertise, particularly within fashion retail.

For more information please visit: www.ventrica.co.uk