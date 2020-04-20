Leading and managing a team at a distance is predominantly about leadership and management – the principles haven’t changed. What has changed is that people are working in different places and possibly even on different shift patterns.

Given those changes, how we apply the timeless principles of good leadership and management in this new world, matters a great deal – for your team members, for you and for our organisation.

The following tool kit aims to give you a series of guiding principles and some hints and tips to help you do this.