The CCMA has been tracking how the contact centre industry has changed during these times of change in the Evolution of the Contact Centre research series, supported by Puzzel. In this paper, The Evolution of the Contact Centre: Elevating the Front Line, we outline how and why the contact centre has become elevated and we present the case for why advisor experience should be a top priority in every organisation that has a contact centre.

The insights and quotations in this paper are extracted from The Evolution of the Contact Centre.