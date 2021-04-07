We all know that the pandemic has accelerated digital transformation and that contact centres have followed suit, with 3 or 4 now using full or partial cloud solutions. Calabrio’s original research, State of the Contact Centre 2021, is based on a survey of 273 contact centre managers in 3 major global markets and in a variety of industries.

We invite you to download the full report to gain actionable insights on:

  • Accelerated Cloud Migration: How the pandemic has accelerated cloud adoption
  • Making AI & ML Practical: How cloud-powered contact centres are making artificial intelligence, machine learning and predictive analytics more practical and achievable
  • Strategic Advantage in the Cloud: How the cloud is helping contact centres enhance both customer experience and agent engagement to drive strategic advantage
  • Barriers to Success: Key limitations keeping contact centres from entering the Cloud-Smart Era
