Rules on carrying over annual leave to be relaxed to support key industries during COVID-19

The Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy has just announced that workers who have not taken all of their statutory annual leave entitlement due to COVID-19 will now be able to carry it over into the next 2 leave years.

  • Government to amend regulations to allow annual leave to be carried over into the next 2 years
  • Measures will ensure workers won’t lose their leave entitlements
  • Move gives flexibility to business at a time when it is needed most

Read the full story here.

