The CCMA has been working closely with the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy this year and has become a conduit between the contact centre industry and Government.

As a result, officials within the Department of Business’ Professional Business team have been keen to ensure our industry’s voice is clearly heard. So we worked together to build a survey to identify how contact centres have been affected by COVID-19 and how they might be affected by future events.

These are just some of the headlines.

83% of contact centres will move towards a business model that includes an increase in the number of staff working from home on a full or part time basis

21% of roles will change in the contact centre

48% plan to recruit new permanent colleagues in 2020

73% plan to change shift patterns before Christmas

83% have invested in technology for colleagues

To read the full report, please download it here.

The data produced from this survey will help deliver accurate and quantified information and is a golden opportunity for us to inform the Government of the industry’s challenges and priorities for the future.

This survey has been specifically designed to address Government information needs and will provide an important evidence base to influence the development of Government policy with regard to our industry.