Each quarter CCMA members are invited to a half day mini conference to hear from members and experts. On Tuesday 7 December, the focus of the agenda was on Technology.

We discussed the current technological opportunities and challenges facing contact centre management, and shared best practice, advice, and ideas.

NatWest joined us to discuss their omni-channel approach to digital that saw them win Gold at the UK National Contact Centre Awards earlier this year. And NHS Digital shared their transitional journey over the last 18 months. To end the morning, Kate hosted our panel debate asking the panel to share their experiences, approaches, and advice on how to be able to take advantage of new technologies through the challenges of legacy systems and integration issues.

Click on the links below to access all of the presentations delivered on the morning.