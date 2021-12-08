Each quarter CCMA members are invited to a half day mini conference to hear from members and experts. On Tuesday 7 December, the focus of the agenda was on Technology.

We discussed the current technological opportunities and challenges facing contact centre management, and shared best practice, advice, and ideas.

NatWest joined us to discuss their omni-channel approach to digital that saw them win Gold at the UK National Contact Centre Awards earlier this year. And NHS Digital shared their transitional journey over the last 18 months. To end the morning, Kate hosted our panel debate asking the panel to share their experiences, approaches, and advice on how to be able to take advantage of new technologies through the challenges of legacy systems and integration issues.

Click on the links below to access all of the presentations delivered on the morning.

How Technology Can Retain Frontline Colleagues with Nerys Corfield, Contact Centre Consultant, Injection Consulting

A True Omni Channel Approach at NatWest with the Digital Team, NatWest Group

Why Integrated Solutions deliver the best CX with KK Sharma, Senior Advisory Architect, ServiceNow

NHS Digital share their transitional journey with Telmo Torres, Customer Service Function Service Lead, NHS Digital

Panel Debate: Overcoming Legacy and Integration Issues to Benefit from New Tech

Good Practice Guide: A Good Practice Guide to Contact Centre Outsourcing – Download

Download the Good Practice Guide

Read more »

Good Practice Guide: A Good Practice Guide to Contact Centre Outsourcing

Download the Good Practice Guide

Read more »

CCMA Benchmark

Access an online benchmarking tool that assesses contact centre performance against 20 core metrics.

Read more »

Sponsored by

Join Today

Not a member?

For details on membership packages and benefits click here.

Join today and get immediate access to member benefits.

Join CCMA »