The potential to work more flexible shift patterns and in remote locations has thrown resource planning into a new era.

The migration to homeworking raised some key challenges for those responsible for planning resources in the contact centre. With the move back into the office, hybrid working is becoming main stream and contact centre leaders are working through how to make it work most effectively for both the organisation and colleagues. New opportunities have surfaced that will offer employees greater choice, whilst organisations look at the best approaches to maximise productivity and meet customer demand.

In this seminar Ed Creasey brought his near 30-year career in customer experience to lead this highly interactive session. With a team of experts in the session, we explored what best practice could look like, shared real life examples and gave participants a chance to ask questions, raise the challenges they’re facing and share ideas in to how to optimise the workforce.