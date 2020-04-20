Migrating to homeworking fast meant that some organisations may have considered PCI compliance, the protection of telephone-based payment card data, less than they would have done if the move was planned in advance.

The PCI Security Standards Council has released advice to help organisations ensure they remain compliant using a remote-working model. They look at people, process and technology and recommend that one of the best ways to mitigate that risk is to create and maintain a culture of security within the organisation.

Read the full article here: https://blog.pcisecuritystandards.org/protecting-payments-while-working-remotely