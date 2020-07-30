Discover how a well-designed mystery calling programme can drive loyalty and profits in this new Ipsos Views paper.

Driving a positive customer experience across all channels is critical to any organisation. In this new Ipsos Views paper we discuss how, despite the growing use of new digital technologies, the telephone experience can still be a make-or-break moment for many customers. For most large, multichannel organisations, the contact centre remains key to ensuring that customers receive a great experience, as consistently and efficiently as possible.