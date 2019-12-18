This year’s European Contact Centre & Customer Service Awards were an absolute triumph, with the largest attendance yet. At Battersea London’s Evolution venue over 1,300 contact centre and customer service professionals from all over Europe to celebrate our industry.

The morning after the awards evening I was lucky enough to interview some of the awards organisers, including Chair of the Judges and Chief Executive of the CCMA, Ann-Marie Stagg, and Head of European Awards, Jackie Pringle.

I shudder to think of the amount of work that goes in to organising the ECCCSAs; not just the awards evening but also face-to-face judging and site visits for the hundreds of shortlisted entries. Listen to how they do it in Episode 21 of “Get Out of Wrap”.