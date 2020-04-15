Tip 5: Schedule regular breaks

It’s important that you don’t get stuck in your seat all day. Go for a walk around the room. And try to get outside during your lunch break – even if it’s just to walk around the block and get some sunshine and fresh air (unless you are restricting social interaction and then your garden will suffice!) If it helps, set a timer, or use an app, to remind you to get up and stretch at least once every hour.