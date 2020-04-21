Tip 1: Good communication is key

Whilst working at home, every hour, it’s good to communicate with your manager to let them know how you are, share any concerns you have, be it system drop outs or how working from home is making you feel. Having a virtual floor walker (someone to contact if you need support) is a great idea. It’s important to not guess what to do if unsure, but ask for support just like you would do in the office environment. By adopting good communication and talking with others, this will give you energy and help stop feelings of isolation.