Nadhim Zahawi MP

Minister for Business and Industry

Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

1 Victoria Street London SW1H 0ET

Members of the Call Centre Management Association

16 September 2020

Dear Member,

On behalf of both myself and the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy, I would like to wish you all a very enjoyable and successful, 25th UK National Contact Centre Awards event.

We are aware that there is a lot to celebrate. The drive, ambition, talent, and innovation provided by the Contact Centre sector have been key factors in building the hugely successful and world beating industry that it is today. Your industry is extremely important to the future strength of the UK economy both directly and through those businesses that you support.

In these challenging times for the country, I would like to pass on our appreciation for the industry’s vital contribution in supporting business and customer’s needs throughout the current Covid crisis. The levels of innovation, restructuring of work patterns and flexibility of the workforce are an inspiration to us all and a brilliant example of what UK business can achieve.

I would also wish to convey sincere thanks to Leigh and her team for the great deal of work they have done and continue to do, on behalf of the sector with my department during this very difficult period. For instance, the recent “Voice of the Industry research” survey provided important data on the current transformations that are taking place in the industry to address both existing challenges and emerging opportunities. This has been a really great example of partnership working between Government and the private sector – and one which we are keen to build on.

I would also like to pass on our appreciation to the members who took part in a series of in-depth interviews with the Professional and Business Services team. This information has helped us to better understand your priorities, including the exciting opportunities for the sector and the role we might play working with you in the future.

As we seek to move beyond Covid and our new future trading relationship with the EU and the rest of the world, government will work hand in hand with UK businesses to maximise the potential of our economy.

Lastly, and most importantly, I am keen to pass on our congratulations to all the finalists and winners this evening. Being singled out for an award in an industry with such broad levels of talent, innovation, and success, is a big achievement. So on behalf of myself and the rest of my team, I wish you all much future success.

Yours sincerely,

NADHIM ZAHAWI MP

Minister for Business and Industry