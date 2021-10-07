What does it really feel like to work in a hybrid environment?

As a senior contact centre leader, you are invited to join us to experience a hybrid meeting where we will discuss the important issues of inclusion and equity in a hybrid call centre model.

Recent research from the CCMA, supported by Poly, indicated that 79% of contact centre colleagues said they wanted a hybrid working model, and that they wanted the role of the office to be different – needing to support team working, socializing, and line manager relationships.

How do you make sure that all employees are included regardless of where they work, and that there is equity between those in the office and those working elsewhere?