Simon McDougall, Deputy Commissioner – Regulatory Innovation and Technology, discusses the relationship between AI and data protection as the ICO publishes new AI guidance.

In this short blog Simon talks about the amazing benefits of using Artificial Intelligence, and the challenges including the ethical and legal issues. The issues comes with how these often opaque systems access and use personal data.

If you are working on a project that deploys an AI technology find out how to check your solution is compliant with data protection principles.

The new guidance contains recommendations on best practice and technical measures that organisations can use to mitigate the risks caused or exacerbated by the use of AI. It is reflective of current AI practices and is practically applicable

Read the article here.