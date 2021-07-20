ACAS is the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service. They work with millions of employers and employees every year to improve workplace relationships. They have released guidance for organisations looking to introduce a permanent hybrid working model.

This guidance is being recommended by the UK Government and covers the following areas:

Considering hybrid working for your organisation

How and why employers might consider hybrid working: what you need to think about, and how to respond to requests.

Consulting and preparing to introduce hybrid working

Why it’s a good idea for employers to consult on hybrid working, when you must do it and what it involves – including checking contracts.

Creating a hybrid working policy

An introduction for employers to creating or amending policies for hybrid working.

Treating staff fairly in hybrid working

How employers need to be careful to treat staff fairly and avoid discrimination when introducing hybrid working.

Supporting and managing staff in hybrid working

What employers should consider, including health and wellbeing, performance management and training.