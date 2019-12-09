Huntswood is the UK leader in complaints resolution and intelligent customer management experience (iCMX). Our innovative solutions combine over 20 years’ industry expertise with technology and operational excellence to drive improved outcomes for our clients and their customers.

Our renowned collaborative agile approach is key to helping firms deliver high quality services in a cost efficient manner, while effectively mitigating business risk. We deliver practical solutions complemented by automated robotics technology to enhance the customer experience.

For more information, go to www.huntswood.com.