It’s time to think differently! Customers are behaving differently, colleagues want a different way of working and technology advances mean anything is possible. What are we waiting for?

The challenge is that many organisations have legacy systems, which makes doing something innovative quite difficult. And what’s possible anyway? What would you want to do differently?

In this online seminar, Martin Hill-Wilson leads the conversation to explore the art of the possible, to talk through a contact centre vision. We challenged how things are done today and how contact centre operations could be even more efficient and customer focused by approaching talent management, operational practices and the use of technology differently. We also explored what that means to the frontline and the role they play in supporting customers in the future.

We welcomed a visionary panel of contact centre leaders to share their visions and ideas including Justin Haines, Chief Operating Officer at Dojo, Nick Williams, Director of Customer Care at Gousto, Ash Hallett, Managing Director at ujet.cx and Leigh Hopwood, CEO at the CCMA | Call Centre Management Association.