The challenge to many contact centre leaders right now is to continue to provide exemplary levels of service that customer expect, regardless of location. So with homeworking now an industry norm, have the Key Performance Indicators changed? Are the same rules in place?

8×8 answer these questions in a recent blog post. They recommend that there is still a need to be clear with advisors what is expected, even if there are variations to the KPIs your advisors should know.

Of course, as contact centre leaders you should still have access to the same real-time reports and historical analytics so that you can monitor changes against KPIs and take corrective action as required.

