The pandemic has catalysed an extraordinary leap of capability on the journey to become digital first for many organisations. Sabio has explored this further in their latest white paper and reveals:

The threat of survival collectively shocked organisations into an action-oriented mindset

Business Continuity Planning did not encompass a crisis of this magnitude or speed

Move to online channels was huge, encompassing all age groups and channels

Changing perceptions of home working as a long-term viable option; with caveats

New ways to develop, motivate and retain employees will be required

Customer Experience will become a greater priority for most businesses

They are also hosting a webinar with our friend Martin Hill-Wilson to explore it further.

To download the white paper and register for the webinar visit https://sabiogroup.com/resource/cx-realities-2020/