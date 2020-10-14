However, while digital innovation and automation are revolutionising the customer service business, they can never be the whole story. Many predicted that the era of digital transformation would displace contact centre employees for good, but this simply isn’t the case.

Indeed, today’s most successful contact centres are those that successfully combine automation and AI with human intelligence to create ideal customer experiences across all channels, touchpoints and key moments.

So in order to not just drive down costs but also drive up value from their contact centre operations, brands need to secure exactly the right mix of human and digital technology services. Getting this right requires four key elements:

a data-driven CX strategy that’s powered by customer insight

continual investment in people skills

omni-channel technology powered by the latest cloud, AI, machine learning and RPA technologies

ongoing optimisation of CX operations

Bring these elements together successfully and the results can be astonishing. Indeed, some organisations are now targeting CX cost reductions of around 25%-30% while still delivering the highest quality customer experience.

