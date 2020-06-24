First Contact Resolution (FCR) is the percentage of customer interactions where the customer’s issue is resolved in their first contact with customer service.
This 3-part ebook series, provided by CCMA Partner 8×8, will help you improve your First Contact Resolution (FCR), by giving you advice on how to measure it.
