FCA sets out steps firms should take to help identify key workers in financial services.

Firms are best placed to decide which staff are essential for the provision of financial services. To help firms identify who they are, firms should first identify the activities, services or operations which, if interrupted, are likely to lead to the disruption of essential services to the real economy or financial stability. Firms should then identify the individuals that are essential to support these functions. Firms should also identify any critical outsource partners who are essential to continued provision of services, even where these are not financial services firms.

