The Evolution of the Contact Centre

Contact centres have experienced a seismic shift in four short months. Customer needs and behaviours have changed. It has become more important than ever to support colleagues. Technology has been pushed to its limits. As a result, contact-centre leaders are starting to transform their operating models.

To understand this evolution so far and what’s still to come, the CCMA has teamed up with Puzzel to bring together contact centre leaders from across the industry for an in-depth research programme to explore the latest thinking on:

Organisation – the relationship between the Boardroom, the contact centre and the customer

Customers – how changes in customer behaviour ha ve impacted the contact centre

Colleagues – the evolving role and requirements of the contact centre leader and teams

Technology – as an enabler , the role of data in the strategic contact centre, and how vendors can better support contact centres

Stephen Yap, CCMAs Research Director, will be leading the programme and sharing the research findings across three waves over the coming months. To download the reports when they are published, follow the links below.