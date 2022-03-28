Our CEO, Leigh Hopwood, chats with Ed Creasey from Calabrio, Inc. about the impact of the current economic situation on contact centre colleagues, how quickly operations are adapting to the changes and Ed shares a story or two.
Our CEO, Leigh Hopwood, chats with Ed Creasey from Calabrio, Inc. about the impact of the current economic situation on contact centre colleagues, how quickly operations are adapting to the changes and Ed shares a story or two.
Not a member?
For details on membership packages and benefits click here.
Join today and get immediate access to member benefits.
Stay close to the CCMA by signing up today and find out about ...