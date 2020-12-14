With the ever-growing speculation that we are going to leave the EU with No Deal, Sabio Group set out the key elements that CX teams need to address as they prepare to embrace the impact of a No Deal Brexit from January 2021.
Sabio’s new white paper: “Does Brexit mean CXit” discusses four key areas that will help CX teams to steer customer interactions towards positive emotive outcomes:
- The creation of agile CX infrastructures that can scale and evolve at speed
- The ability to triage and route customers based on intent recognition
- A determination to shield live assistance from overwhelming demand so they can serve the most emotive or vulnerable customers with more complex issues
- The development of proactive messaging, intuitive self-service and predictive advisor support to help make service journeys fast and efficient as part of a digital first agenda