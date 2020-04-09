With the mass migration to homeworking, some contact centre leaders are worried about the implications of making the move. Although data protection has been critical and the regulations adhered to, there have been challenges along the way.

The ICO (Information Commissioner’s Office) published a series of questions and their answers to help businesses navigate data protection when having to respond and adapt quickly to new ways of working.

To read the full guidance, click here: https://ico.org.uk/for-organisations/data-protection-and-coronavirus/