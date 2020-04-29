Lots of anecdotal evidence and this research recently undertaken by Channel Doctors shows that hundreds of thousands of UK call centre agents who normally work in traditional contact centres handling customer contacts are now working from home. For most organisations this transition has seen complex projects – which would normally takes months or years – get completed in days or weeks. And in recent days it looks increasingly likely that, to a greater or lesser extent, these short term measures will endure for some months to come.

Even if their technology solutions are resilient and enduring, contact centres which have enabled customer-facing work to continue from home are still faced with massive challenges. These include erratic levels of demand; altered channel usage; the problem of how to engage, motivate and support staff without a physical connection. And other challenges they may not yet have even thought of.

So, if you’re responsible for your contact centre you already have enough on your plate, but there are also key regulatory and compliance questions organisations need to both understood and address.