The health and safety of our members are our utmost priority, and we are taking every conceivable measure to ensure that our network remains a place where you can feel comfortable and secure.

We know that people’s day-to-day lives are disrupted right now and this is likely to become worse before it improves – we will continue to provide support and advice to our members, however the situation evolves.

With regards to our scheduled events, decisions will be made on an individual basis, and we will contact the attendees of each event to update them as to the status of each one. We have already taken steps to move our April events into May.

As you’d expect we will be delivering remote support to our members during this time, so please keep an eye on the website for further information. You can of course contact us for help and support at any time by emailing info@ccma.org.uk

In the meantime, we have prepared some guidelines that you might find helpful.