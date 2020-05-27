MERJE and Ann-Marie Stagg discuss how the job market is changing in the industry

As the industry reflects on the workplace changes it made in recent weeks, Neil Johns at recruitment consultancy MERJE shares his insights into the roles that are becoming popular, offering tips and advice on CV writing and applying for jobs in the industry and the impact on contractors.

In this 30 minute podcast, Neil talks about the movement in transformation roles as organisations respond to the mass changes to homeworking and the impact on customer experience, the upturn in recruitment in digital jobs and the opportunity for employers to take advantage of the rich talent in the market.